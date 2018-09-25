Related Program: 
The 2018 Komen Tulsa Race for the Cure Will Happen on Saturday the 29th

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we learn about Susan G. Komen, the world's largest breast cancer organization, which funds more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while also providing help, in a variety of ways, to those facing the disease. Tulsa's Komen affiliate, which began in 1997, will present its 22nd annual Komen Race for the Cure this coming Saturday (the 29th) as part of its ongoing effort to raise funds for, and care for, women and their families throughout Eastern Oklahoma. Our guests are both on the Komen Tulsa staff: Pamela Ballard is the CEO, and Abbi Lee is the Chief Officer of Public Health.

Cancer
Breast Cancer
Women's Issues
Health Care
Personal Health and Well-Being
Nonprofits
Medical Research
Medicine
Fitness and Exercise
John Henning Schumann

