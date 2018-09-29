Accused OKC Robber Now a Suspect in 4 Murders

Police in Oklahoma City say a robbery suspect in custody for almost a year is also facing charges in four homicides.

Court records show 27-year-old Mario Normore is charged with 10 counts of robbery with a firearm involving several businesses and two banks.

Oklahoma City police Officer Megan Morgan said Friday that police recommended to prosecutors that Normore also be charged with four counts of murder and prosecutors agreed.

Morgan says Normore has been in custody since last October on the robbery charges. She says investigators later tied Normore to the deaths of a man and woman in July 2017 and the deaths of two other people in October.

Formal homicide charges haven't yet been filed. Normore's attorney says he doesn't know if his client will be charged with murder.