American Airlines Offering Direct Flights Between Tulsa and L.A. Starting in April

Starting April 2, you can fly American Airlines directly between Tulsa and Los Angeles International Airport.

The new flights go on sale Monday at American's website. For now, Tulsa-bound flights are set to leave LAX at 1:07 p.m. Pacific, and Los Angeles–bound flights set to leave Tulsa at 6:40 p.m. Central.

American spokeswoman Linda Brock said local officials and the business community showed the route was needed.

"We’ve got to look at gate options, passenger loads, what’s going to be feasible to be able to carry and maintain a service. And this is something we’ve been working toward for a very long time, and we’re really happy to finally be able to announce this with all of our partners," Brock said.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said getting more direct flights out of Tulsa has been a priority, especially over the last two years.

"We’ve had a lot of success with smaller airlines opening up new markets like San Jose and Austin, but to get one of the major legacy carriers and an airline with so much importance to our community here in American Airlines to open up a flight like this between Tulsa and L.A. is a huge win for our community," Bynum said.

On average, an estimated 600 Tulsans travel to Los Angeles every day. Tulsa Regional Chamber Senior Vice President of Economic Development Brien Thorstenberg said L.A. was a big route to land.

"Just being able to connect to the coasts — and Los Angeles being, really, the No. 1 business destination that has been requested — is really going to help us in our economic development effort," Thorstenberg said.

The chamber is still looking for direct flights to major markets like New York; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; and Philadelphia they expect will give Tulsans more opportunities for business and international travel.