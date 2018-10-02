Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"Aroused: The History of Hormones and How They Control Just About Everything"

By 1 hour ago
  • Aired on Monday, October 1st.
    Aired on Monday, October 1st.

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, our guest is Randi Hutter Epstein, M.D., M.P.H., who is an adjunct professor at Columbia University and a lecturer at Yale University. She joins us to discuss her new book, "Aroused: The History of Hormones and How They Control Just About Everything." Per a critic writing for Publishers Weekly: "Science writer Epstein gives readers a lucid and entertaining look at the social and scientific history of endocrinology. Epstein roots her history in people, such as 19th-century 'rooster-testicle-swapping' German researcher, Arnold Berthold (1803–1861), who showed that glands released hormones into the blood rather than into the nervous system, and Park Avenue doctor Louis Berman (1893–1946) who, when he wasn't treating celebrities, wrote popular books offering hormone remedies and predicting that once Western medicine learned how to exploit the endocrine system, Earth would be full of superhumans. From using growth hormone to make children taller to in vitro fertilization and exploring what sex hormones have to do with gender identification and aging, Epstein frames science in human terms, delving into such topics as eugenics, medical errors, and scams like vasectomy as a way to boost sex drive. The author's beguiling prose ('the preservatives had evaporated through tiny cracks, so bits and bobs of brain were puckered and withered') makes for a lively and accessible introduction to hormones and the important work they do in the lives of humans."

Tags: 
Scientific Research
Medical Research
Nonfiction
Writers on Writing
Women's Issues
Emotional Health
Health Care
Men's Health
John Henning Schumann
Medical Schools
Academic Life and Culture
Medical History
Medicine
endocrinology
Brain
Brain research

Related Content

"ADHD Explosion: Myths, Medication, Money, and Today's Push for Performance" (Encore presentation.)

By Jul 7, 2014

On this edition of ST, we listen back to an interview from April of this year. At that time, we spoke with Dr. Stephen P. Hinshaw, Professor of Psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, and Vice-Chair for Psychology in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Hinshaw is also the co-author of "The ADHD Explosion: Myths, Medication, Money, and Today’s Push for Performance," which he discusses with us on today's show.

"A Doctor's Coming-of-Age on the Front Lines of American Medicine" (Encore Presentation)

By Nov 14, 2017

(Note: This interview originally aired in May of this year.) On this edition of our show, we speak with Dr. Rachel Pearson about her new book, "No Apparent Distress: A Doctor's Coming-of-Age on the Front Lines of American Medicine." As was noted of this reflective and well-written book by Kirkus Reviews: "[In this book] a sensitive doctor describes her beginnings navigating the unpredictable, woolly world of modern American health care.

Attacking Alzheimer's With Antibodies, Hormones

By editor Aug 10, 2012

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

IRA FLATOW, HOST:

Doctor Isolates Exercise Hormone; Tells People To Keep Exercising

By Jan 11, 2012

What if your New Year's resolution to get more exercise could be fulfilled — by taking a pill? That's the far-flung idea suddenly brought much closer to reality by the discovery of a hormone called irisin, which is produced by the human body in response to exercise.

Irisin may hold some of exercise's key benefits that relate to obesity and Type 2 diabetes, researchers say.

Baseball Will Test For Human Growth Hormone During Season

By Jan 10, 2013

Major League Baseball will expand its effort to fight performance enhancing drugs to include random blood tests for human growth hormone and other substances during the regular season, under the terms of an agreement with the players union that was first reported by