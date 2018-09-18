Blue Cross Oklahoma Get New President

Dr. Joseph R. Cunningham, M.D., has been selected as the incoming president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, effective Oct. 1. Dr. Cunningham will replace current BCBSOK President Ted Haynes who will retire on Jan. 1, 2019, after a 20-year tenure with Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans in Oklahoma and Texas.

“I have very much enjoyed leading BCBSOK for the past six years,” Haynes said. “We’ve made great strides in forging stronger relationships with Oklahoma’s tribal nations and state government, as well as reaching potential customers and members across all 77 counties of Oklahoma. Dr. Cunningham is committed to these same priorities and understands the critical role we play in providing our members with security and stability. He will serve BCBSOK and its members well.”

Dr. Cunningham has been with BCBSOK for nearly 11 years, serving as the chief medical officer for the past nine years with responsibility over Health Care Delivery. He has advanced many important initiatives and played pivotal roles in joint efforts with key stakeholders across the state and the health care industry. Through Dr. Cunningham’s leadership, BCBSOK is working more closely with hospital systems and other providers to reduce the costs of medical care while improving quality. He will serve as the tenth president in BCBSOK’s 78-year history.

“I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity to follow Ted Haynes and continue the successes BCBSOK has had during his leadership,” Dr. Cunningham said. “As a physician, it is important to me that we stand with our members and provide peace of mind to families and individuals in sickness and in health. My focus will be to continue providing all Oklahomans access to quality, affordable health care.”

Haynes will continue to serve in a leadership role, working closely with Dr. Cunningham on a comprehensive transition plan until his retirement Jan. 1, 2019.