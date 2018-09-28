Board Approves Record Number of Emergency Teaching Certifications

The total stands at 2,562.

That is the number of emergency teaching certificates the state board of education has authorized this school year. 412 new certificates were added to the list.

State School Superintendent Joy Hofmeister told the board yesterday she hopes we have reached the peak, now that state teachers have received a $6,100 pay increase.

Many teachers have left the profession in part to low pay. The emergency certifications have been steadily increasing. Five years ago, there were less than 200 such certifications.