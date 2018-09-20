The Brain Fuction Known as Selective Attention: A Chat with Dr. Courtney Stevens

The Judy O. Berry Honorary Lecture Series is an annual symposium presented by the TU Department of Psychology; the series features topics related to risk and resilience in children and in families. This year's keynote speaker is our guest on StudioTulsa: Dr. Courtney Stevens is Associate Professor and Director of the Cognitive Neuroscience Laboratory at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon. She is mainly interested in the neural systems important to selective attention -- a term that we explore in detail -- and also in the role of selective attention in both language and literacy acquisition. Dr. Stevens will give her free-to-the-public lecture on Thursday, September 20th, at 7pm. The address will happen in Tyrrell Hall on the TU campus.