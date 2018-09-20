Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

The Brain Fuction Known as Selective Attention: A Chat with Dr. Courtney Stevens

By 1 minute ago
  • Aired on Wednesday, September 19th.
    Aired on Wednesday, September 19th.

The Judy O. Berry Honorary Lecture Series is an annual symposium presented by the TU Department of Psychology; the series features topics related to risk and resilience in children and in families. This year's keynote speaker is our guest on StudioTulsa: Dr. Courtney Stevens is Associate Professor and Director of the Cognitive Neuroscience Laboratory at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon. She is mainly interested in the neural systems important to selective attention -- a term that we explore in detail -- and also in the role of selective attention in both language and literacy acquisition. Dr. Stevens will give her free-to-the-public lecture on Thursday, September 20th, at 7pm. The address will happen in Tyrrell Hall on the TU campus.

Tags: 
Brain
Brain research
Neurology
Neuroscience
Language
TU Psychology
Psychology
Child Psychology
Children and Behavior
Human behavior
Science
Communication
Scientific Research

Related Content

"How Non-Invasive Electrical Brain Stimulation Can Reshape the Future of Mental Health"

By Apr 19, 2018

In the ongoing search for better treatment of mental health issues and illnesses, one crucial consideration is the trade-off between the effectiveness of a given treatment versus any unpleasant or damaging side-effects it might have. On this edition of ST, we are talking about one such treatment -- it's one that's actually been around for decades, but that is now being done in a much different (and far more nuanced) manner: electrical stimulation of the brain. Our guest is Dr. Hamed Ekhtiari, an associate investigator at the Laureate Institute for Brain Research (or LIBR) here in Tulsa.

"The Neuroscientist Who Lost Her Mind: My Tale of Madness and Recovery"

By Apr 5, 2018

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Barbara Lipska, Director of the Human Brain Collection Core at the National Institute of Mental Health, where she studies mental illness and human brain development. She joins us to discuss her engaging and disturbing new memoir, "The Neuroscientist Who Lost Her Mind: My Tale of Madness and Recovery." As noted of this book by Kirkus Reviews: "A vibrant mental health expert's bout with brain cancer and the revolutionary treatments that saved her life....

"Behave: The Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worse"

By May 24, 2018

Neurobiologist and primatologist Robert Sapolsky has spent his professional life attempting to understand the underpinnings and science behind human behavior, studying wild baboon populations as well as the complex workings of the human brain. The professor of biology and neurology at Stanford University and MacArthur Foundation "Genius Grant" recipient is the author of several books on various aspects of behavior -- and his latest, "Behave: The Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worse," seems like a summation of his knowledge on the subject.

"Before You Know It: The Unconscious Reasons We Do What We Do" (Encore Presentation)

By Mar 5, 2018

(Note: This show originally aired back in October.) On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with Dr. John Bargh, a social psychologist at Yale who's widely seen as a leading expert on the unconscious mind. He joins us to discuss his new book, "Before You Know It: The Unconscious Reasons We Do What We Do." As was noted of this volume in a starred review in Library Journal: "Although the work [in this book] is girded with years of studies and research, humor and use of personal anecdotes keep the writing accessible.

"Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams"

By Nov 8, 2017

On this edition of our show, we speak with Dr. Matthew Walker, a professor of neuroscience and psychology at UC Berkeley, where he directs its Sleep and Neuroimaging Lab. Dr. Walker joins us to discuss his new book, "Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams." As per The New York Times Book Review, this book is "a thoughtful tour through the still dimly understood state of being asleep.... [This] is a book on a mission. Walker is in love with sleep and wants us to fall in love with sleep, too. And it is urgent.