The Broken Arrow City Council To Take Up Marijuana Regulations

The Broken Arrow City Council at Tuesday night’s meeting will consider adopting two ordinances that designate permissible zoning areas and licensing requirements for medical marijuana dispensaries, commercial growers and marijuana processors operating in the City of Broken Arrow. The City Council Meeting on Tuesday, Sept 18, begins at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 220 S. First Street.

If approved, Ordinance No. 3540 allows medical marijuana dispensaries in the CM (Commercial Mixed Use), DM (Downtown Mixed Use), CN (Commercial Neighborhood), CG (Commercial Neighborhood), and CH (Commercial Heavy) zoning districts while also being permissible within Area 6 and 7 of the Downtown Residential Overlay District. Commercial marijuana growing facilities and processors would be permitted in IL (Industrial Light) or IH (Industrial Heavy) zoning districts and must be grown and processed within a building.

In addition, Ordinance No. 3542 amends the code of ordinances Chapter 7 by adding Article XV Medical Marijuana, Business Regulations and Licensing, Establishing Regulations for Retail Medical Marijuana Establishments, Commercial Marijuana growing facilities, Wholesale Marijuana Facilities, and Marijuana Storage Facilities.

Highlights of the changes require that:

· All operators of a Medical Marijuana Dispensary, Commercial Grower or Marijuana Processer within the City of Broken Arrow must maintain a valid commercial establishment license from the Oklahoma Department of Health.

· All operators must have a City of Broken Arrow issued permit to operate a Medical Marijuana Dispensary, Commercial Grower or Marijuana Processor. Each permit costs $2,500 and must be renewed annually.

· No permit shall be granted or renewed for a Medical Marijuana Dispensary, Commercial Grower or Marijuana Processor in a residence.

· A Medical Marijuana Dispensary, Commercial Grower or Marijuana Processor permit will not be granted to any applicant where the proposed location would be located within one thousand (1,000) feet from any public or private school entrance.