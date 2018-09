A Tulsa toddler is safe after the car he was in was stolen this morning. The mother had stopped at a daycare near 71st and South Yale to drop off her nine-month old, leaving a two year-old in the car. When she came out of the daycare; the car and kid were gone.

The car was found a few blocks away at an apartment complex on 71st Street. The young boy was still strapped in his car seat.

Tulsa Police say the child was fine.