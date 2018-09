An elementary student is doing fine following an encounter with a car this morning in south Tulsa.

Police say the young boy darted across the street in front of an on coming car when he was struck. The car was traveling less than 10-miles an hour.

This happened as the school day was beginning today at the Jarman Elementary School. The schools is in a neighborhood west of 75th and South Mingo.

Jarman is in the Union School District.