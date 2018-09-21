City of Broken Arrow Joins Storm Shelter Rebate Program

Broken Arrow homeowners putting in a new storm shelter could get a rebate of up to $2,000.

There are a few criteria to apply for the Federal Emergency Management Agency rebate offered through the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

"They have to be the homeowner. They must not currently have a storm shelter in place, and they can’t live within the floodplain," said City of Broken Arrow Emergency Management Director Jamie Ott.

The storm shelter also has to be at an applicant's primary residence.

Whether the safe room is above or below ground doesn’t matter. Vendors can’t offer ones that skimp on protection from wind damage and other hazards.

"They must pass those FEMA guidelines to be able to qualify for installation," Ott said.

The City of Broken Arrow requested funding be set aside for 100 applicants, so the rebate may not be guaranteed.

"We may have to go back and do a drawing, if you will, if there’s more than 100," Ott said.

Applicants must attend one of two meetings Oct. 4 or 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Central on Main, 210 N Main St., and submit paperwork to qualify.