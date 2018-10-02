Coming Soon: The Inaugural Wine, Jazz & World Fete...at Both the Guthrie Green & the Duet Jazz Club

Please tune in for the forthcoming edition of All This Jazz, which gets underway at 10pm Central on Saturday the 5th, right here on Public Radio 89.5-1. (We'll also gladly offer, as ever, a 7pm re-airing of ATJ on Sunday the 6th on Jazz 89.5-2, which is our station's all-jazz HD Radio channel.)

Each week, our show presents modern jazz, both recent and classic, from Basie, Brubeck, and Billie to Terence Blanchard, Richie Beirach, and Steven Bernstein. Also, the second half of our two-hour program always carries a "theme."