Coming Soon: The Inaugural Wine, Jazz & World Fete...at Both the Guthrie Green & the Duet Jazz Club

On this edition of ST, we learn about the first-annual Wine, Jazz & World Fete, which will happen soon in downtown Tulsa -- from Thursday the 4th through Saturday the 6th -- at both the Guthrie Green and Duet (i.e., Tulsa's brand-new jazz club). This festival, to be hosted by Public Radio Tulsa's Scott Gregory on both Friday and Saturday, will boast outstanding jazz and world-music artists, fine wines, delicious culinary offerings, performance art, kids' activities, and more. Our two guests are Mike Koster (co-director of the nonprofit Tulsa Roots Music series) and Jeff Sloan (program manager of Duet), who tell us that this weekend-long festival will feature the laudable likes of Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Delfeayo Marsalis, The Bad Plus, Yemen Blues, and many others. Also on today's show, commentator Jeff Martin remembers his late friend, Cindy Hulsey, who died recently -- and who was one of the leading lights on Tulsa's literary landscape.