Conversion is Underway to Strong Beer and Wine

Supermarkets are now stocking shelves with wine ahead of Monday’s change in Oklahoma liquor laws. Jeff Reasor is the CEO of the Reasor’s supermarket chain.

He is not worried about a customer trying to buy some wine before the change over date. He says if a customer takes strong beer or wine to the checkout stand, the product will not scan. He says the computers are set to not recognize the UPC bar code until Monday.

Strong beer will also be available at supermarkets. Reasor say coolers are ready for it to be stocked when it arrives.