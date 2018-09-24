Cyberattack Limits Access to Oklahoma City Student Data

Oklahoma City school officials say a cyberattack has limited parental access to online student information.

District spokeswoman Beth Harrison told The Oklahoman that the attack on Infinite Campus has made it difficult to impossible for parents and guardians to access student information.

She said there has been no data breach and no student information has been taken since the attack began Sept. 17.

Harrison said Infinite Campus provides student information systems to schools nationwide and that its data centers are "frequently under attack."

Harrison said federal officials are investigating and that Infinite Campus has hired security experts to assure the safety of the information.

The Oklahoma City district is the state's largest with about 45,000 students.