Dr. Geoffrey Chow Will Present "Heartburn, Reflux, and Pills"

Our guest is Dr. Geoffrey Chow, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Surgery at the OU-TU School of Community Medicine. Specializing in General Surgery and Minimally Invasive Surgery, he joins us to preview a public lecture he'll soon give here in Tulsa on reflux. "Heartburn, Reflux, and Pills" will be delivered by Dr. Chow at the OU Physicians South Memorial campus on Thursday, September 27th. (The venue's address is 8005 E. 106th Street; the start time is 6pm.) Dr. Chow also tells us about his ongoing efforts to train/teach upcoming doctors, and about the instruction he himself received in this regard.