'Fair' Weather This Weekend

Patchy dense fog will continue in a few areas through mid morning across eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas before dissipating. A limited fire danger threat will develop across northeast Oklahoma this afternoon as southerly winds begin to increase with warm conditions. Unseasonably warm weather will persist through much of the upcoming work week with fire weather concerns increasing. Gusty southwest winds around 30 mph will create a very high fire danger on Wednesday. Shower and thunderstorm chances will begin to increase across northeast Oklahoma Thursday night into Friday with an approaching cold front.