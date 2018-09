Agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation are in Okmulgee. They will assist in the investigation into the shooting death of a suspect by a deputy from the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s office.

The deputy has been chasing a suspect on a motorcycle when the cycle crashed. The deputy and the suspect then got into a scuffle and the suspect was shot and killed. The incident took place about 11 Saturday evening.

The deputy has been placed on routine suspension pending the investigation.