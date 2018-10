Two vacancies on the Tulsa City Council could be filed with interim councilors. Karen O’Brien could fill the unexpired term on the late David Patrick in Council District 3.

Former council Arianna Moore could step in to fill the District 7 seat now that Anna America has been named the city’s new park director.

O'Brien and Moore are not candidates for the offices.

The proposal is being put forward by Council Chair Phil Lakin. It is expected to be discussed at Wednesday's City Council meeting.