A limited fire weather threat will develop this afternoon across portions of northeast Oklahoma as temperatures warm into the lower 80s with gusty south winds to around 20 mph. Southerly winds will continue to increase Tuesday and especially on Wednesday as a tight pressure gradient develops. Unseasonably warm conditions will also create a very high fire danger on Wednesday, primarily across northeast Oklahoma. Thunderstorm chances will return across northeast Oklahoma Friday into Saturday with an approaching cold front.
Fire Threat Increases Across Green Country
By NWS-Tulsa • 25 minutes ago