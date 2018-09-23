Football Highlights from OU, OSU and the Hogs

OU:

It might be strange for longtime college football fans to imagine that Oklahoma's roster is almost completely unfamiliar with the triple option offense. The Sooners ran it out of the wishbone formation to win national championships in 1974, 1975 and 1985 under coach Barry Switzer. It's rarely seen today. That made Army's offense difficult to simulate in practice as the fifth-ranked Sooners prepared to host the Black Knights.

OSU:

Alan Bowman threw for 397 yards and two touchdowns to help Texas Tech end a nine-game losing streak to Oklahoma State with a 41-17 victory over the No. 15 Cowboys on Saturday night. The win is the third straight since a season-opening loss to Mississippi for the Red Raiders, whose last victory over Oklahoma State came in 2008.

Arkansas:

The ninth-ranked Auburn Tigers can thank their special teams for big plays which played a big role in their 34-3 win over Arkansas. The Tigers recovered from last week's last-minute loss to No. 6 LSU by taking the decisive win despite a lackluster showing on offense.