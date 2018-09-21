Former US Attorney Lobbied for Nonprofit Under Investigation

A former U.S. attorney from Oklahoma has kept his lobbying contract with a health care nonprofit that's under federal investigation for alleged corruption linked to several Arkansas lawmakers.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that federal prosecutors have alleged in court filings that nonprofit Preferred Family Healthcare concealed its lobbying expenses and spent more money than permitted. The Missouri-based nonprofit was formerly known as Alternative Opportunities.

Three lobbyists connected to the nonprofit have been accused of paying former Arkansas lawmakers for favors and conspiring to defraud the tax-exempt charity.

Former U.S. attorney Steve Lewis of Tulsa lobbied on behalf of the nonprofit for years while also serving on its board of directors. Lewis says his share of lobbying fees meet federal regulations. He resigned from the board in April in order to keep the nonprofit as a client.