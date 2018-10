Here's The Thing With Alec Baldwin

6 new one-hour programs

with one of America's most compelling personalities.

Thursdays at 12Noon and Fridays at 8pm on Public Radio 89.5 HD-1.

Legitimate A-list guests - who aren't promoting anything.

Just really good conversations that keep you listening.

Barbra Streisand

Cameron Crowe/David Crosby

Sheila Nevins/Ken Burns and Lynn Novick

James Cromwell/Laurie Metcalf

Dawn Porter/Janice Min/Grace Coddington

John Dean/Jeffrey Toobin