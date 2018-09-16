How The Rest Fared

OU:

Kyler Murray threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns and fifth-ranked Oklahoma held off Iowa State 37-27 in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Marquise Brown had 191 yards receiving and a TD for the Sooners, who extended the nation's longest road winning streak to 17 games while avenging a stunning home loss to the Cyclones a year ago.

OSU:

Taylor Cornelius ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to help No. 24 Oklahoma State beat No. 17 Boise State 44-21. Justice Hill ran for 123 yards and a touchdown and Tylan Wallace added five catches for 105 yards for the Cowboys.

Arkansas:

Mason Fine threw for 281 yards and threw for a touchdown to lead North Texas to its first win over a Southeastern Conference opponent in more than 40 years with a 44-17 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.