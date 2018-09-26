Inspectors Check Rides on Tulsa Fair Midway

Just in advance of the Tulsa State Fair opening, all rides get a thorough inspection. Labor Commissioner Melissa Houston says eight inspectors are checking every ride on the midway. The inspectors have combined experience of more than 50 years doing the job.

If a ride doesn’t pass inspection, it’s shut down until it can meet requirements. Members of the Labor Department will stay on the fairgrounds during the run of the fair in case problems crop up later. There are 66 rides on the Tulsa midway this year.