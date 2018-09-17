Loaded Gun Found on Owasso School Campus

A loaded handgun is found in a student’s backpack at the Owasso High School early Monday morning. Another student told a guidance counselor they had seen, what appeared to be a gun, in the other student’s bag.

School Resource officers contacted the student who admitted to having the gun on school property. The weapon was then confiscated by law enforcement.

A news release from the school district indicates the student is cooperating with authorities. No motive for bringing the gun to school has been released. The Owasso Police Department is holding the student for additional questioning.