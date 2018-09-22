Lots of Water Across the State

Heavy, in some cases record-breaking rains have unleashed flash floods across parts of central and southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. The 12.44 inches of rain registered between 6 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Friday in Fittstown, Oklahoma, about 75 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, was the most recorded in the 25 years since Oklahoma Climatological Survey's Mesonet was established. The total also ranked second in Oklahoma weather records dating to 1890.

Over 4 inches of rain fell in Bixby and in Wagoner.