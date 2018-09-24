Memorial Plaque Honors TPD Officers Killed, Wounded in 1996 Chase

A Tulsa company is paying homage to two TPD officers involved in a pursuit that turned tragic.

A memorial plaque installed on the east wall of the Ross Group building at Second Street and Frankfort Avenue recognizes Tulsa Police Officers Steve Downie and Dick Hobson. Their pursuit of an armed robbery suspect the night of June 10, 1996, led them into what used to be an alley there.

"A gun battle resulted in the pursuit of an armed robbery suspect on this approximate location just a few feet away from my desk. So, we wanted to respectfully memorialize that and make sure that these gentlemen’s sacrifice is not lost to history," said City Councilor Ben Kimbro, who works at Ross Group.

The suspect ambushed Downie and Hobson with a 20-gauge shotgun there. Other responding officers returned fire and killed the suspect. Downie’s leg was seriously wounded, and Hobson died at the hospital early the next morning.

"Officer Downie lives today in a tremendous amount of pain from his injuries, and then, of course, Officer Hobson leaves behind a large family, all of which are tragically scarred. And they deserve something like this to help bring closure to that loss," Kimbro said.

Hobson was the last TPD officer killed in the line of duty. Chief Chuck Jordan was on duty the night of the shooting.

"All of us who were working that night, every time we drive by here, we think of Dick and Steve, and this is just — for Councilor Kimbro and the Ross Group to recognize their bravery and recognize their loss, it’s just huge," Jordan said.