Mumps Confirmed At OU

Just when you think all the childhood diseases are gone, they make a comeback.

Three cases of Mumps have been confirmed at the University of Oklahoma. Mumps are a painful swelling of the neck glands. It is also accompanied by a severe headache. Mumps was a major childhood disease in the 1960s.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Kristi Bradley says there is not much you can do if you get the mumps. She suggests rest a home. The Mumps are highly contagious

There is a preventative vaccine, but some parents have opted out and it is not always available in foriegn countries.