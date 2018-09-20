New Tulsan Program to be Announced

Christina da Silva, Community Development and Policy Director for the City of Tulsa and the New Tulsans Steering Committee, will present the New Tulsans Welcoming Plan to the community later today at the Martin Regional Library, 2601 S. Garnett Rd. in Tulsa.

The New Tulsans Welcoming Plan is a comprehensive roadmap to build a more equitable Tulsa while fostering connections between all immigrants, new Tulsans and long-term residents.

In September 2017, Mayor Bynum launched the New Tulsans Initiative and announced Tulsa was selected for the Gateways for Growth Challenge, a competitive opportunity for local communities to receive direct technical assistance to develop multi-sector plans for welcoming and integrating immigrants.