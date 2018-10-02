The Newly Announced New Tulsans Initiative

On this edition of ST, we learn abou the City of Tulsa's just-announced plan to "build a resilient and welcoming city that embraces immigrants and fosters opportunity for all." Our guest is Christina da Silva, the City's Director of Community Development & Policy, who just last week unveiled (alongside Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum) the so-called New Tulsans Initiative. Per the online write-up for the conference at which this Initiative was launched, the main idea is to identify and then execute "visions, goals, and actions to welcome immigrant Tulsans.... [And to also] offer opportunities for shared learning, successful practices, and innovative ideas that promote immigrant inclusion."