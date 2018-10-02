Related Program: 
The Newly Announced New Tulsans Initiative

By 1 hour ago
  Aired on Tuesday, September 25th.
    Aired on Tuesday, September 25th.

On this edition of ST, we learn abou the City of Tulsa's just-announced plan to "build a resilient and welcoming city that embraces immigrants and fosters opportunity for all." Our guest is Christina da Silva, the City's Director of Community Development & Policy, who just last week unveiled (alongside Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum) the so-called New Tulsans Initiative. Per the online write-up for the conference at which this Initiative was launched, the main idea is to identify and then execute "visions, goals, and actions to welcome immigrant Tulsans.... [And to also] offer opportunities for shared learning, successful practices, and innovative ideas that promote immigrant inclusion."

Tulsa History
City of Tulsa
Tulsa City Hall
The Immigrant Experience (in America)
Illegal Immigration
City Life
Social Justice
Social Change
G.T. Bynum
Cultural and Ethnic Diversity
Data Studies and Information Technology
Ethnicity Studies

