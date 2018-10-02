Our guest is the former long-serving Mayor of Oklahoma City, Mick Cornett, who joins us to discuss his new book, "The Next American City: The Big Promise of Our Midsize Metros." The book offers a hopeful and detailed look at the many dynamic urban centers that will serve as (according to Cornett) active and rapidly evolving focal points for the United States in the coming years. In cities like Oklahoma City, Indianapolis, Charleston, and Des Moines, Cornett sees urban settings of relatively modest size but truly outsized accomplishment. They (and other U.S. cities like them) are powered by a can-do spirit; they tend to value compromise and invention over party politics and confrontation. And moreover, quite importantly, they're affordable! (Please note that Mick Cornett will soon talk about this new book at Unity Center of Tulsa. The event is on Friday, September 28th, at 7pm.)