On the Next ATJ — in a Nod to Duet, Tulsa's New Jazz Room — Our Theme Will Be "Live in the Club"

Listen for the next All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 29th, right here on KWGS / Public Radio Tulsa.

This time out, we're excited to share music by Kenny Barron, Joe Williams, Andrew Hill, Jerome Richardson, Chris Connor, Marc Ribot, and many others -- including Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, the outstanding New Orleans-born trumpeter who'll soon appear at the Grand Opening of Duet, the long-awaited jazz club in downtown Tulsa that officially opens its doors on Thursday, October 4th. Indeed, our next broadcast will include an extended interview with two individuals here in our community who've done a great deal lately to get Duet up and running. We'll also offer a third-hour theme -- again, in celebration of Duet's arrival -- focused on recordings made nationwide at outstanding jazz clubs past and present (such as The Village Gate, The Lighthouse, The Jazz Showcase, Birdland, and so on).

Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz -- across a wide range of styles -- from 9 o'clock till midnight. From Dave Brubeck to Dave Douglas, Geri Allen to Gerry Mulligan, and Duke Jordan to Duke Pearson, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

Also, please note that ATJ playlist information can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thank you.