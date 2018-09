A mother stands silent when a Tulsa Judge asks for her plea. Taheerah Admed is accused of stabbing one of her daughters multi-times, tying that daughter and another up and then setting the house on fire.

She is accused of running away with a third daughter. That started a day long Amber Alert in Tulsa.

When she did not respond to the judge’s question, the judge entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. A trail date of next June has been place on the calendar.