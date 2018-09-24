Oklahoma Corn Maze from Visible Space

It's apt that a maze cut into an Oklahoma cornfield featuring the likeness of a former NASA astronaut can be seen from space — and has been photographed by a satellite orbiting Earth.

The image of Oklahoma-born Thomas P. Stafford is cut into a 10-acre field at P Bar Farmsin Hydro, about 60 miles west of Oklahoma City.

The maze was created in partnership with the Stafford Air and Space Museum, named for the astronaut, in nearby Weatherford.

A satellite photographed the tribute from its orbit 400 miles away.

The 88-year-old Stafford is a Weatherford native whose space missions included commanding the Apollo flight that linked with a Soviet spacecraft in 1975. It was the first meeting of American astronauts and Soviet cosmonauts in space.