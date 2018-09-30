Oklahoma Has Weekend Shakes

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake has shaken parts of central Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was recorded at 7:45 a.m. Saturday about 14 miles southwest of Perry, located 58 miles north of Oklahoma City.

About an hour later, the USGS says a second temblor was recorded in northwestern Oklahoma. Geologists say the 2.7 magnitude temblor was recorded about 11 miles north of Taloga, about 90 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

No injuries or damages were reported. Geologists say damage isn't likely in quakes below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production. Regulators have directed producers to close some injection wells.