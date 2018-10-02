Oklahoma Man Killed By Bears in Alaska

Authorities say an Oklahoma man was fatally mauled by a bear and two cubs near a southeast Alaska mine.

Alaska State Troopers identified the victim as 18-year-old Anthony David Montoya of Hollis, Oklahoma.

Troopers say all three bears were killed. Montoya's body is being sent to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

Montoya was a contract employee for Hecla Greens Creek Mine. The mine reported that the incident Monday occurred at a remote drill site accessible only by helicopter.

The incident occurred near the silver mine on Admiralty Island about 18 miles southwest of Juneau.

Mike Satre, manager of government and community relations with the mine, says that before Monday, there had not been an injury of any kind related to a bear reported by the mine