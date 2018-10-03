Oklahoma State Reports Secondary NCAA Violations

Oklahoma State athletics has reported several secondary NCAA violations during the past year.

The Oklahoman reports that a football player received $65 to place a female student and her friend on the pass list for last season's homecoming game against Baylor. The player told the school he initially refused the request and returned the $65 the next day. The football team received additional rules training, while the player made a $65 donation to charity and lost complimentary passes for two games.

Several violations involved coaches unknowingly communicating too early with prospective athletes or their families via text messages. Most were dealt with by providing more education.

A men's basketball player's stepmother was undercharged for a stay at the school's on-campus hotel. OSU required the undercharge to be donated to charity.