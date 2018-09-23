Oklahoma Still Dealing with Flooding

Strong storms that dumped record-breaking rain in southern Oklahoma has moved into Arkansas where flash flood watches are in effect for much of the state until Sunday.

No injuries or significant damage have been reported.

Meteorologist Forrest Mitchell with the National Weather Service in Norman said more than 16 inches of rain had fallen by noon Saturday at a station in Fittstown in south-central Oklahoma, the most recorded since the Oklahoma Climatological Survey's Mesonet was established in the 1990s.