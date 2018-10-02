Performance Oklahoma: Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble

Summer Festival Highlights Series

With a Festival devoted to the chamber music of film composers, the Brightmusic Society marked its seventh year of offering a four concert Festival series, the performances given in June at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the performance home of Oklahoma City’s resident chamber ensemble. "Brightmusic Goes Hollywood" featured works by composers who are best known for their concert music but found themselves seduced by the medium at one time or another, composers best known for their innovative film scores but devoted to writing concert music throughout their lives, composers who revolutionized the medium with classical concert music techniques and some who are equally known for their cinematic and concert music. Performance Oklahoma presents part two of a two week highlights series exploring the intersection between film and concert music with excerpts from works by Ennio Morricone, Malcolm Arnold, Nino Rota, Bernard Herrmann and John Williams.

This program airs Saturday, October 6th, 8pm on Classical 88.7 HD-1.