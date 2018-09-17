Pot Found Growing In State Wildlife Area

Oklahoma Game Wardens uproot illegal marijuana grow site in northeast Oklahoma.

Game Wardens were contacted by a hunter about a marijuana grow site on the 14,000-acre Spavinaw Wildlife Management Area while scouting for the upcoming deer season. The Spavinaw WMA is located in western Deleware Co. and eastern Mayes Co. which is southwest of the Jay, Ok. Game Wardens Monte Reid, Kody Moore and Cody Morris spent the morning pulling the illegal plants.

If you have any information regarding this we urge you to contact our operation game thief hotline (800)522-8039