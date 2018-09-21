Rainy Weekend Ahead; Flood Watch Issued

Showers and widely scattered thunderstorms are expected to become widespread across eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas this morning and early this afternoon as a cold front moves into the area from the north. This front and an approaching upper level disturbance will move into a very moist and slightly unstable air mass across the region, resulting in numerous showers and thunderstorms through tonight. Severe weather is unlikely with this activity, but locally heavy rainfall is expected. This heavy rainfall will likely result in some flash flooding and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of eastern Oklahoma and all of northwest Arkansas. Widespread shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to continue across much of eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas through Saturday night as the cold front slowly pushes southward across the area. Heavy rainfall will continue through Saturday night and into Sunday morning. An axis of three to six inch rainfall amounts is expected across southeastern Oklahoma and west central Arkansas through Sunday morning with one to three inches possible across northeastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Locally heavier amounts are likely across southeastern Oklahoma. Flash flooding will be possible into Sunday morning, and minor to moderate mainstem river flooding is possible depending on where the heaviest rainfall occurs. An active weather pattern will continue across eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas into late next week. Moist and unstable air will remain over the area, and a couple cold fronts are expected to move into the area on Tuesday and again on Thursday. Thunderstorms will be possible each day from Sunday through Thursday but organized severe weather is not expected at this time during this period.