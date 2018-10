Mayor Bynum says the city will again look for possible mass graves tied to the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot.

The official record puts the death toll at less than 50. Others say it was a massacre with hundreds of Blacks killed by angry Whites in a two day rampage. Their graves have never been found.

While no timetable has been set, the search will be in two locations, the Oaklawn Cemetery and at Newblock Park.