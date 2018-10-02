Sheriff's Office says Cold Case Cleared

DNA evidence has cracked wide open a 45-year-old Tulsa County murder case.

In the summer of 1973, Sperry’s Veda “Susie” Woodson was on her way home for work when the mother of four was abducted, raped and strangled. Her car was found between Turley and Sperry. Her body was found not far away.

Tulsa County Homicide Detective Mike Huff says it has been a “who done it”…up till now. Forensics testing on one item produced DNA evidence that links Woodson’s murder to 78 year-old Stanley Clabough. He was a person of interest in the case decades ago