St. John Adds Parent Company's Name

St. John Health System will add Ascension to its name as part of a national effort to make it clearer and easier for patients to access the care they need and to navigate their health. In moving toward a unified name, St. John will become Ascension St. John.

By creating more consistent names for its facilities and services across the country, Ascension will better connect every aspect of care and innovation across its hospitals and other sites of care.

Since 2013, St. John has been affiliated with Ascension, the nation’s leading nonprofit health system, with 2,600 sites of care and 34,000 providers in 21 states and Washington, D.C.

“St. John is working together with Ascension to shape the national health landscape,” said Michael L. Mullins, CEO of St. John Health System and Ministry Market Executive. “We’re bringing together the knowledge and resources of thousands of medical professionals across the country and combining it with our local medical expertise for an even greater benefit to the communities we have the honor of serving. Adding the Ascension name to our own reflects the strength of being part of this national network.”