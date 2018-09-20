Study of Oklahoma Veterans Health Care Recommends State Take Over Outsourced Care

A report released Thursday recommends the state of Oklahoma — not the federal government — manage health care services for veterans the Department of Veterans Affairs can’t provide.

The report is the result of the two-year Oklahoma Veterans Pilot Project and recommended a three-year test period starting next October in which health care currently outsourced through the federal Veterans Choice Program is moved under state control.

"The Veterans Pilot Program is proposing one statewide, transitional system of care, which encompasses health care services and mental health, home health, nursing care, rehabilitative services, coordinated access to physician services, laboratory services, pharmacy services, telehealth services," said Gov. Mary Fallin.

Oklahoma has the nation's 10th largest veteran population per capita, and the Oklahoma Veterans Pilot Program had clear problems to tackle.

"The current system sometimes has lack of coverage in certain areas of the state. There may be specific roadblocks or red tape that keeps those veterans from getting the care that they need. There are different and, I think, better service delivery models that we can look at," Fallin said.

The state-managed system would cost an estimated $250 million. The Oklahoma Veterans Pilot Project advised pursuing federal funds to cover that.

Fallin said the report is not an attempt to place blame.

"It’s just, 'How can we do better in what we do?' And it’s not the sole responsibility of the veterans department or the federal department, it’s all of our responsibility as Oklahomans and as Americans to take care of our veterans," Fallin said.

The Oklahoma Veterans Pilot Program aims to get veterans appointments within 20 days for routine care or three days for other problems under the proposed system.

"This is the first model of its kind to significantly offer a better way of providing health care," said Oklahoma Veterans Council Chairman Pete Peterson in a statement. "I hope all veterans and veterans service organizations will get behind this plan, and encourage the president and our congressional delegation to support this initiative."