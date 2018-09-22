Trane Songs: A John Coltrane Birthday Broadcast...on the Next All This Jazz

Listen for the next All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 22nd, right here on KWGS / Public Radio Tulsa.

Our program's third-hour theme, running in the 11pm-to-midnight hour and Undoubtedly Worth Staying Up For, will be Trane Songs -- as John Coltrane would have turned 92 this weekend (on September 23rd). Our birthday tribute to Trane will feature the likes of Hilton Ruiz, Chico Freeman, Lee Konitz, and McCoy Tyner, among others -- hope you can join us! And elsewhere in our show, we'll enjoy the music of Charles Lloyd, Shirley Scott, Gerald Wilson, Frank Wess, Bill Carrothers, and many others.

Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers three hours of recent and classic jazz -- across a wide range of styles -- from 9 o'clock till midnight. From Paul Desmond to Paul Motian, Duke Ellington to Duke Jordan, Woody Herman to Woody Shaw, and Chris Connor to Kris Davis, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

Also, please note that ATJ playlist information can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thank you.