TU Off, OU & OSU Win, Hogs Come Up Short

OU

Kyler Murray sat out the Sooners' first offensive series then came on to pass for career highs of 432 yards and six touchdowns to help No. 6 Oklahoma defeat Baylor 66-33 on Saturday. Austin Kendall opened the game, but Murray entered on the second possession and played nearly flawless football. His passing touchdown total tied for second-best in school history behind Baker Mayfield's seven against Texas Tech in 2016.

OSU

After last week's 24-point loss to Texas Tech that knocked them out of the top 25, Oklahoma State came to Kansas needing a big win. Almost right away, you could tell that wouldn't be a difficult goal. Taylor Cornelius passed for 312 yards and four touchdowns, Justice Hill ran for 189 yards and the Cowboys (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) cruised to a 48-28 win over the Jayhawks (2-3, 0-2 Big 12).

Arkansas

Jashaun Corbin had the first 100-yard kickoff return to start a game for Texas A&M since 1994, Trayveon Williams ran for 153 yards with two touchdowns and the Aggies beat Arkansas 24-17. It was coach Jimbo Fisher's first SEC victory. The Aggies have won seven consecutive games in the series. All of those have been since joining the SEC and make up the longest streak in the 75-game series that dates back to 1903.