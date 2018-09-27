Tulsa Council Delays Medical Pot Moratorium

The Tulsa City Council sends a moratorium on growing-and-processing medical marijuana back to committee for more discussion. The council took the action in a lengthy meeting last night at city hall.

The public spoke out strong against the moratorium.

Attorney Ron Durbin told the council the moratorium would hurt small investors wanting to get into the emerging industry on Oklahoma.

Councilor Phil Lakin suggested the measure be sent back to committee for review. The rest of the council went along with that suggestion.

The moratorium will be on the committee agenda for next Wednesday morning.