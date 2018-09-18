Tulsa Police Obtain Arrest Warrant in 2017 Murder Case

Tulsa Police say after a more than yearlong investigation, they’ve found the man responsible for the April 2017 murder of 43-year-old Amy Robertson.

Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen said detectives presented their findings to the district attorney today.

"They found sufficient probable cause to believe the suspect, Dennis John Kurtz — a.k.a Dennis Vargas – committed the crimes of first-degree rape and first-degree murder, and a felony warrant was issued for his arrest in the homicide of Amy Robertson," Larsen said.

Employees at Las Americas found Robertson's body in a dumpster behind the restaurant the morning of April 25th, 2017, after following a trail of blood. Homicide Detective Jason White said Robertson’s father has been in touch every month for updates.

"We try to bring peace to the family, you know, and this is one of those type of cases that definitely was an ugly type of a murder for our city. I’m thrilled that we have gotten to the point to be able to present this to the DA," White said.

Kurtz is currently in prison for another sexual assault committed in Tulsa. Special Victims Unit Detective Liz Eagan worked that case and said sexual predators often commit increasingly serious crimes over a period of time.

"Dennis Kurtz was one of those predators. He had certain victim demographics that he chose from. His patterns and methods used in the sexual assault that I arrested him for bore some similarities in the homicide," Eagan said.

Eagan added sexually motivated murders are rare in Tulsa. Robertson's murder was Tulsa's 23rd homicide of 2017.