Tulsans Say Goodbye to a Beloved City Councilor

Hundreds fill the Floral Haven Memorial Chapel to say goodbye to Tulsa City Councilor David Patrick. Patrick died suddenly last Friday. He had recently announced he would not run for re-election….and was planning retirement. Relatives, friends, government leaders, fire fighters, police officers, business associates, and others filled the Chapel to overflowing.

Patrick served nine terms in Council District 3, the longest serving elected councilor in the council form of government in Tulsa history. He was 67 years old and a lifelong Tulsan.